Ahead of Karnataka poll results on Saturday, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy arrived back to his home state Karnataka. He flew to Singapore on May 11, a day after voting, for a health check-up, sources claimed. He visited the island nation with his personal secretary and a few others.

Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, arrived at his JP Nagar residence in Bengaluru on Saturday at about 1:30 am. Later on the counting day, he will head to his father's residence and the party office for making strategies post the results.

JD(S) to play crucial role in post-poll results?

The Karnataka polls were held on May 10 to elect 224 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am on May 13 with over 2,615 candidates in the fray. Notably, the Republic-PMARQ Exit poll for the Karnataka elections has predicted a hung assembly, giving an edge to the JD(S) to play the kingmaker role.

The Karnataka elections exit poll predicts that Congress will win around 94-108 seats (40% vote share) whereas the BJP is likely to win in 85-100 (36% vote share) constituencies. The JDS, on the other hand, is predicted to win 24-32 seats, (17% vote share) whereas 2-6 seats (7% vote share) are likely to be won by other parties.

However, both the major political parties including the BJP and the Congress have exuded confidence in winning the Karnataka polls with absolute majority. From CM Bommai to DK Shivakumar, all have denied speculations of a hung assembly and the possibility of a post-poll alliance.