JD(S) faced a huge embarrassment on Monday as HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy went among the people to seek support for the party in the upcoming Karnataka assembly election. The angry residents of the Ramanagara constituency picketed Nikhil Kumaraswamy over the lack of basic amenities in the area.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Nikhil can be seen surrounded by angry locals who are complaining and shouting at him over the lack of resources in the area.

(Image: Republic World)

HD Kumaraswamy's wife, Anitha Kumaraswamy, won the election in 2018 from the Ramanagara constituency. For years Ramanagara has been the JD(S) party's stronghold, as after Kumaraswamy's three unsuccessful attempts to win from Kanakapura constituency, he finally made his way to the state assembly after winning the election in 2004 from Ramanagara.

In 2018, Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy won the election from the same belt to keep the family seat intact after the former CM fought the election from Channapatna. Back in 1994, HD Devegowda had won the election from the Ramanagara constituency.

Voters slam Nikhil Kumaraswamy for lack of development work under his mother's rule

On Monday, when Nikhil went among voters to seek support in the upcoming assembly election, he was slammed by the locals, who complained that his mother, the ruling MLA from Ramanagara, had completely failed in carrying out any developmental work and the people are deprived of basic amenities.