HD Revanna To Contest From Holenarsipura; Here’s Everything About HD Kumaraswamy's Brother

HD Revanna, senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is all set to represent his party from the Holenarsipura constituency once again in the upcoming Karnataka polls that are scheduled to take place on May 10. Revanna, the elder brother of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, was recently in the news as his wife Bhavani created a stir ahead of the elections by claiming that she is likely to contest the polls from the Hassan Assembly constituency.

Notably, Revanna's son Prajwal is currently the sole MP from the JDS party. In 2019, his grandfather and former PM Deve Gowda handed over the command of his safe seat of Hassan to Prajwal in hopes that he will carry forward his family’s legacy in the political ground of the country.

Political timeline of Deve Gowda’s elder son

HD Revanna entered the political battleground of Karnataka in 1994 when he contested the Assembly polls for the first time from the Holenarasipur seat. However, in 1999, he contested again and lost the seat. Following his loss in the 1999 polls, Revanna again contested from the seat in the 2004 Assembly polls from the same Constituency and registered a massive win. Following his win, in 2004, he served as Minister for PWD (Public Works Department) and Energy Department under the government of his brother HD Kumaraswamy.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections as well, HD Revanna successfully fought the polls from the Holenarasipur seat and became the PWD Minister in the HD Kumaraswamy Cabinet.

Gowda’s family Tree

While the Gowda family tree can be super confusing, it is important to note that the JD(S) is run by a single family. While, the Deve Gowda clan is considered to be a powerful political family in Karnataka, here’s the family tree of former PM HD Deve Gowda:

HD Deve Gowda and his wife Channamma have 4 sons and 2 daughters

Sons:

1. HD Balakrishna Gowda (KAS officer)

2. HD Revanna (Former Cabinet minister)

Revanna has two children – R Suraj, who is a doctor, while the other is Prajwal Revanna who is now actively participating the Karnataka politics.

3. HD Kumaraswamy (Former Karnataka Chief Minister)

(wife Anitha Kumaraswamy - ex-MLA when husband was CM)

Kumaraswamy has a son – Nikhil Gowda, a film actor

4. HD Ramesh (Radiologist)

Daughters:

5. Anusuya Manjunath (Former lecturer)

6. Shyla Chandrashekar (Former journalist)