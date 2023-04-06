Helpful For Our Party: Yediyurappa Exudes Confidence In Kichcha's Support To BJP

Following actor Kichcha Sudeep's pledge to campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that it would help the party win more seats.

"It will be helpful for our party to get more seats. I congratulate him for supporting us," said BS Yediyurappa.

Following Kiccha Sudeep's declaration of support for Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Shivamogga-based attorney KP Sripal urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately halt airing the actor's films, commercials, and other works.

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister, predicted earlier on Wednesday, that the saffron party would gain a lot of support from the Kannada superstar's campaign.

"Kichcha Sudeep is a famous superstar and will campaign for us, we will prepare a blueprint for his campaign soon. He is a very big star, his popularity is very high and I strongly believe that his campaigning will give a lot of strength to the BJP," CM Bommai said.

End to rumours

Ahead of Karnataka polls, the Kannada actor put an end to rumours of his joining the BJP by declaring that he would "not contest elections but will support Chief Minister Bommai."

Sudeep claimed to have a close personal relationship with Bommai.

When asked whether senior members of the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) would join the BJP, CM Bommai responded that the BJP would win a convincing majority and return to power.