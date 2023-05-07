Assam CM Says Promise To Ban Bajrang Dal Congress Way Of Protesting PFI Ban

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, slammed the Congress party for equating the Bajrang Dal with the banned outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI). During a press briefing in Mangaluru, Sarma said even senior opposition leaders welcomed BJP government's decision to ban the PFI and alleged that Congress' promised to ban the Bajrang Dal is its way of critising the PFI ban.

"The PFI is not Karnataka specific. The PFI is a organisation or was an organisation now banned by the Government of India. They have extensive network throughout the nation. When we banned the PFI, even many Congress leaders wholeheartedly welcomed the move. You have not seen a single press conference by any senior leader of the Congress party condemning the PFI ban," Sarma said.

"Rather, many Congress leaders have also, I can tell about my state, they welcomed the banning of PFI because every Indian irrespective of their political ideology, they realised that this is a dangerous organisation, fundamentalists at core," he added.

"When the ban was imposed, we arrested hundreds of PFI (members), even Assam police picked up PFI cadres from neighbouring West Bengal. Now there are many political parties like SDPI, they openly criticised the ban. But the Congress probably, wearing their little mask of secularism, they could not criticise the ban, so they find out a new way of criticising by equating PFI with Bajrang Dal," the Assam CM said.

Bajrang Dal row

The controversy around Bajrang Dal has been growing ever since Congress promised to ban the organisation in its manifesto if it wins the Karnataka Elections 2023. While PM Narendra Modi is invoking Lord Hanuman in each of his rallies, other opposition party leaders like HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have called the promise a 'political gimmick' for votes.

Now that the row is intensifying, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, speaking to Republic in an exclusive interview, said his party was not talking specifically about banning Bajrang Dal when they promised to 'ban organisations that spread hate.' Veerappa Moily, another senior Congress leader said that the state government does not have the power to ban either Bajrang Dal or the PFI.