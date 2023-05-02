Himanta Condemns Congress' Karnataka Manifesto For Equating Bajrang Dal To Banned PFI

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister, on Tuesday, hit out at the Congress party for playing the politics of appeasement in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly polls. Slamming the grand old party for equating the Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the Assam Chief Minister said, “Congress wants to ban Bajrang Dal to attract Muslim voters.”

Stating that PFI is already banned, Himanta Biswa Sharma said, “Congress wants to ban Bajrang Dal to appease Muslims of Karnataka. The party seems to have surrendered to fundamental Muslim forces of the country. I condemn this manifesto.”

Accusing Congress leader Siddaramaiah of releasing several PFI leaders, Sarma stated that the grand old party’s manifesto is prepared at the behest of PFI sympathisers. Its manifesto looks like the manifesto of PFI.

The Assam Chief Minister’s criticism came after the Congress party released its manifesto for the high-state Karnataka polls and promised to impose a ban on organisations like ‘Bajrang Dal’ and ‘PFI’ that promote enmity or hatred in the society.

Congress promises to ban Bajrang Dal

Stirring a massive controversy through its manifesto, the Congress party in the name of development assured the people of Karnataka that the party will put a ban on the Hindu group Bajrang Dal in Karnataka if it comes to power in the state in the coming Assembly elections.

Mentioning that everyone is equal before the law, the party in its manifesto said, "The Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion."

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by any individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto added.