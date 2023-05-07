Hindi Chalega To Aap Mere Malik Hai: PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Mysuru | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge rally in Mysuru, a day after his mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday, and his Shivamogga rally on Sunday. While speaking in the rally he stated, “You are my master, I will do whatever you say, I will speak in Hindi, will it work? Language is not becoming a barrier for us, I will never forget this love. Congress's biggest guarantee has become the biggest fraud in history, nowadays every Indian is surprised, how the fabulous Vande Bharat train has started running in the country. Nowadays every Indian is surprised, how the railway stations are being rejuvenated in the country, every Indian is surprised, how new airports are being built in the country,”

In the lead-up to the assembly elections scheduled for May 10, all the parties have locked horns in election-bound Karnataka. PM Modi's huge roadshow's second part in Bengaluru has come to an end, and PM Modi is now addressing rallies, here are the top 5 quotes from his fiery speech in Mysuru:

“In this election, now the royal family of Congress has said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. Sovereignty of Karnataka means sovereignty of Karnataka. When a country becomes independent, it is called a sovereign nation. This means that the Congress is openly advocating the separation of Karnataka from India. I had not thought that the disease of tukde-tukde gang would reach so high in the Congress.” “Congress is insulting lakhs of Kannada freedom fighters who contributed to India's freedom struggle. Congress divided brothers. The Congress made the states fight among themselves. The Congress left no stone unturned to fan caste and communal fire in the country.” “The royal family of Congress works against the interest of the country... They secretly meet the diplomats of countries which are against India. Yesterday, they said they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. It means they are openly advocating to part Karnataka from India.” “We all know that India has been an ancient global power in terms of spices, but under the Congress rule, we started losing our identity even to turmeric. But we promoted our spices all over the world. Today the demand for our spices has increased all over the world.” “When India's defence sector started getting stronger, Asia's biggest helicopter manufacturing factory was set up in Karnataka. When India became the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, Karnataka became the startup capital. When the railway work in India got speeded up manifold, then the railway work got speeded up in Karnataka.”

The Mysuru rally was the Prime Minister's last election rally on the Karnataka campaign trail. After the rally, the PM offered prayers at Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjanagudu, Mysuru.