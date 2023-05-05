HM Amit Shah Cancels Campaign Plan In Karnataka Amid Manipur Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meetings and roadshows on May 5 in the poll-bound Karnataka have been cancelled owing to the ongoing violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah will not take part in any public programmes today, including the one in the Kalyana region, for the May 10 assembly polls.

In the last few days. BJP's heavyweight Shah has campaigned intensively across all the major assembly constituencies in Karnataka. Accompanying Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders were also on the battleground. Today, PM Modi will continue to hold two public meetings at Bellary and Tumakuru.

Violence breaks out in Manipur

The violence in northeastern Manipur state broke out on Wednesday, May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was called out by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to mark their protest against the allocation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Meiteis. The protest was also staged against the Manipur High Court order backing the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes. The decision enraged the Naga and Kuki tribals, who form less than 40 per cent of the total population.

The Manipur government on Thursday issued 'shoot at sight' orders to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community members. The ongoing violence has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. The Centre and the State government had beefed up the security by deploying Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles.

While commenting on the violence, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stated, "Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of properties, which is very unfortunate." According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoke with Singh, taking stock of the situation and security measures in the violence-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has claimed that the situation in the violence-hit Manipur has been brought 'under control,' in an official statement. "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster & AN 32 aircraft. Domination & evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway," the statement reads.