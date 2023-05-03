I Am Bajrangi, Ban Me: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Challenges Congress After Its Manifesto Release

Responding to Congress’ pledge in its manifesto to outlaw organisations including Bajrang Dal in Karnataka if elected to power, BJP leader and Bengaluru MP, Tejasvi Surya challenged the grand old party, saying, "I am a Bajrangi. I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman. I dare the Congress to ban me!"

I am a Bajrangi!



I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman.



I dare the Congress to ban me! May 2, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Surya hit out at Congress and wrote, "Congress in Karnataka was always working at the behest of the PFI & SDPI, even dropped cases against them. Now, with their manifesto announcement of banning the Bajrang Dal, they are openly siding with anti-India terrorist forces like PFI. Congress Party is the new Muslim League."

Congress' manifesto

The Congress earlier on Tuesday released its manifesto, where it drew parallels between the Bajrang Dal and the now-outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and said the party was committed to taking decisive action, including imposing a ban, on outfits spreading hatred among communities, triggering a political slugfest in poll-bound Karnataka. Notably, the party's pledge to take "firm and decisive action" against people and groups that "spread hatred among communities on the basis of caste and religion," has grabbed much attention, leading to a series of reactions.

"We believe that the law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI, or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the Congress manifesto said.

The Congress also pleased in its election manifesto to address the needs of marginalised communities, increase the percentage of reservations to 75%, extend the old pension plan to government employees, provide 200 units of free electricity to all households, provide free rice to low-income families, and provide cash allowances to women and educated young people.

Bajrang Dal is a division of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, founded in 1984. Karnataka is revered as the land of Lord Hanuman, as it is believed to be his birthplace on Anjaneya Hill, which is near Hampi.