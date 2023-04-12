The Income Tax officials conducted searches and seizure action on some cooperative banks in Karnataka after they received inputs of these banks being engaged in the routing of funds of various business entities of their customers to help them evade their tax liabilities. According to the Ministry of Finance, the searches were commenced by officials on March 31 and a total of 16 premises have been covered in the search action during the operation.

As per the findings based on the evidence seized during the search, it was revealed that unaccounted cash loans of over Rs 15 crores have been given to certain customers. Unaccounted cash of over Rs 3.3 crores and unaccounted gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crores were seized. Notably, this development comes a month ahead of the Karnatka assembly polls which are scheduled for May 10.

Income Tax Dept seizes incriminating documents during search & seizure action

A large number of incriminating shreds of evidence in the form of hard-copy documents and soft-copy data have been found and seized.

These cooperative banks were involved in rampantly discounting bearer cheques issued by various business entities, in the name of various fictitious non-existing entities. Business entities included contractors, and real estate companies.

No KYC norms were followed while discounting such bearer cheques and the amounts were then credited in the bank accounts of certain cooperative societies maintained with these Cooperative banks.

It was also detected some cooperative societies subsequently withdrew funds in cash from their accounts and returned it to the business entities.

The purpose behind such discounting of large numbers of cheques was to mask the real source of the cash withdrawal and to enable the business entities to book bogus expenses. The cooperative banks were used as conduits in this modus operandi.

With help of this modus operandi, these business entities were also circumventing the provisions of the Income Tax Act, of 1961, which limits the allowable business expenditure incurred other than by account payee cheques. Bogus expenditure booked in the way by these beneficiary business entities could be to the tune of about Rs 1,000 crore.

It was also found that these cooperative banks allowed the opening FDRs by using cash deposits without adequate due diligence, and subsequently sanctioned loans using the same as collateral. Evidence seized during the search revealed that unaccounted cash loans of Rs 15 crore have been given to certain persons/customers.

It was also unearthed that the management of these Cooperative Banks has indulged in generating unaccounted money through their real estate and other businesses. This unaccounted money has been brought back into the books of account, by multiple layering, through these banks. Further, the bank funds were routed, without following due diligence, through various firms and entities owned by the management persons, for their personal use.

The search action has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of over Rs 3.3 crore and unaccounted jewellery worketh Rs 2 crores.

(Further investigations are underway.)

