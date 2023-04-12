Quick links:
Shutterstock/ Representational Image
The Income Tax officials conducted searches and seizure action on some cooperative banks in Karnataka after they received inputs of these banks being engaged in the routing of funds of various business entities of their customers to help them evade their tax liabilities. According to the Ministry of Finance, the searches were commenced by officials on March 31 and a total of 16 premises have been covered in the search action during the operation.
As per the findings based on the evidence seized during the search, it was revealed that unaccounted cash loans of over Rs 15 crores have been given to certain customers. Unaccounted cash of over Rs 3.3 crores and unaccounted gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crores were seized. Notably, this development comes a month ahead of the Karnatka assembly polls which are scheduled for May 10.
(Further investigations are underway.)