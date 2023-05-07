I-T Raid On Priyank Kharge's Close Aide In Kalaburagi Ahead Of Karnataka Elections

Ahead of the Karnataka elections due on May 10, Congress Chief Malikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge's close aide has come under the raid of the IT Team. According to details accessed by the Republic media network, the IT team raided the residence, hotels, office, and stone crusher unit in the Kalaburagi area belonging to Arvind Chauhan on Sunday morning.

Arvind Chauhan, who is a former Zila Panchayat member and close aide of Priyank Kharge, told the media, "First they will bring communal violence, then they will use government agencies against the opposition. It is the standard operating procedure that the BJP follows for intimidating the opposition, and we are not going to get caught up in this and will continue to fight against the BJP."

IT raids residence, business units of Priyank Kharge's close aide

Priyank Kharge, a former minister and currently an MLA from Karnataka's Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, is contesting for reelection from the same constituency. Recently, he came under massive criticism from the ruling party for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Priyank on Wednesday was pulled by the Election Commission for his "nalayak beta" remark against the Prime Minister. A controversial statement that was flagged by at least three BJP leaders as "abusive". However, the Congress chief's son denied all the allegations levelled against him, saying these accusations were "completely and wholly unfounded" and that these remarks were being read out of context.

On the EC's notice against him that said Priyank violated the model code of conduct, Priyank denied all the charges and replied to the Election Commission’s notice, saying he was reacting to PM Modi's "empty" rhetoric for the Banjara community at an election rally when he referred to PM as "nalayak beta".

Later on Twitter, Priyank said, "Replied to the Election Commission’s notice on the alleged violation of the model code of conduct. I am ready to make any sacrifice and to accept any punishment for raising the voice of the underprivileged. Jai Hind! Jai Karnataka!"

Image: PTI