‘If I Am Not Given A Ticket…’: Karnataka Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar Lays Out Next Steps

Disgruntled BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday, gave an ultimatum to BJP to release the third list of the candidates for the Karnataka polls and said that he will make a decision on April 15 after talking to his supporters and well-wishers. Expressing confidence in his councillors, Shettar stated, “If I am not given a ticket and if it is delayed, my office bearers will resign.”

“I will call for a discussion with my office bearers, well-wishers and citizens. We will discuss everything with them. After they express their opinions, I will decide the next course of action,” the BJP leader said revealing his next course of action if was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

Issuing a warning to the saffron camp, Shettar further stated, “So many of our councillors expressed their faith in me, supported my cause and expressed that if I am not given a ticket and if it is delayed, they are going to resign. So, I'm thankful to all office bearers and councillors for their faith and support. Party will take appropriate decisions as early as possible, according to me.”

The drama unfolded after Jagadish Shettar, who is determined to contest the polls scheduled for May 10, was reportedly asked by the BJP to retire from electoral politics to make way for the younger candidates.

Shettar adamant on contesting polls

After receiving advice from the BJP to retire from electoral politics, Shettar said that he will not retire from electoral politics for the next 10-15 years and will contest the polls from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency (earlier Hubballi Rural) which he has been representing continuously since 1994.

Making clear that he will remain active in politics for the next 10-15 years, Shettar said, “I am shocked and hurt. I don't know why they asked me to vacate and give chance to others. I have requested the High Command to reconsider its decision."

Meanwhile, the BJP has so far released the names of 212 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls and is focussing on bringing new faces. However, the party has yet not named anyone from the seat and is likely to release the name of the candidate for the seat in the next list.