In Karnataka, Choice Between Development Push And Sympathy Card: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress and the JD(S) during his address at an election rally in Karnataka and said that both the parties are playing sympathy cards to seek votes from the people of Karnataka. Lashing out at the Congress, the PM said that the Congress has nothing to do with the development of the state. "The BJP is seeking votes for the development of Karnataka and assuring the voters to make the state number one. But the Congress is seeking sympathy votes saying one of the leaders is going to retire from active politics."

The Prime Minister's comment is aimed at Congress leader Siddarammaiah, a former Karnataka chief minister, who is said to have decided to retire from electoral politics after the Karnataka elections.

Taking on HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular), Prime Minister Modi said, "The JD(S) is asking the people of Karnataka to save their family's political dynasty and seeking votes." He added that the politics practiced by Congress and the JD(S) have brought the people of Karnataka to the conclusion to bring a full majority BJP government in the state.

#WATCH | Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the… pic.twitter.com/F2IqRrQ8xp — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

In another rally, the Prime Minister slammed the Congress for its manifesto for the Karnataka polls and said, "Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali."

#WATCH | "...Right after independence, the kind of loot Congress indulged in didn't allow the fruits of development to reach villages. Congress's PM himself said, "Delhi sends Re 1 but only 15 paise reach the ground, 85 paise gets stolen...What was that 'panja' which used to loot… pic.twitter.com/IzIy1JaD17 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

"Right after independence, the kind of loot the Congress was indulged in, didn't allow the fruits of development to reach the villages," the PM said in Karnataka's Sindhanura, adding that Congress' PM himself once said, "Delhi sends Re 1 but only 15 paise reach the ground, 85 paise gets stolen. What was that 'panja' which used to loot the 85 paise? Congress has made its image of an '85 paise commission Govt'."