In poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi talks Manipur, blames BJP for violence

Rahul Gandhi, speaking in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday, decided to talk about the violence in Manipur and blame the Bharatiya Janata Party for it. “Manipur is burning because of hate politics,” said the Congress leader while speaking in Karnataka's Anekal, addressing a rally three days before the polls. "If Manipur is burning today it is because of hate politics. And we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hate politics," he said further.

"What's happening in Manipur is because of hate politics. If Manipur is burning today it is because of hate politics. And we started the Bharat Jodo Yatra against this hate politics," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Anekal, Karnataka

Manipur has witnessed mounting violence for days following a solidarity march by the All Tribal Students Union Manipur (ATSUM) opposing a Manipur High Court order, which directed the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre regarding the demand to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. Flag marches are being conducted across Manipur by the state police, the Army and the Assam rifles.

Tribals in Imphal attacked. Seen here is a disturbing visuals of Kuki Baptist Church in New Lambulane of Imphal vandalised & set ablaze by fire. State of anarchy!

Gandhi takes potshots at PM

Addressing the crowd in Anekal, the Congress leader said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power in Karnataka for the past three years and that even Prime Minister Modi is aware of corruption here. "A six-year-old child is even aware of the corruption and scams that are taking place,” Gandhi said.

"Scams are everywhere you look. The MLA's son is caught with 8 crores, and a BJP MLA claims that the CM's chair can be purchased for Rs 2500 crores. You said that the double engine was stolen, so Modi Ji, tell me which engine received what percentage of the 40%?,” Gandhi he added.

Rahul Gandhi’s scooter ride with delivery boy

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader took a scooter ride with a delivery boy in Bengaluru, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished his massive roadshow in Bengaluru, standing on a vehicle decked up in flowers, with large crowds lining the streets and dousing him with petals.

Karnataka: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a scooter with a delivery boy in Bengaluru.

Rahul Gandhi further interacted with gig workers and delivery partners.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with gig workers and delivery partners in Bengaluru, today.



(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/GsezmJu6Og — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

BJP’s massive last leg of campaign

Boosting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election prospects on the last leg of the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his 10-km-long roadshow for the second straight day from the Kempegowda statue at New Thippasandra Road, culminating at Trinity Circle.

"Every Kannadiga must give a befitting reply to the Congress, which has a disruptive mindset to divide the state, colludes with foreign powers and insults the sovereignty of India," PM Modi hit out at the grand old party.