Independent MLA Lata Mallikarjun Extends Support To Congress In Karnataka

Lata Mallikarjun, newly-elected Independent MLA from Karanataka's Harpanhalli Assembly constituency, has extended her support to the Congress after the grand old party secured a massive mandate in the southern state. The announcement was made by All-India Congress Committee (AICC) Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Taking to Twitter Surjewala wrote, "Smt. Lata Mallikarjun, Independent MLA from Harpanhalli Assembly is the daughter of veteran Congress Leader and Ex Deputy CM, Late MP Prakash. She has extended unconditional support to the Congress Party in Karnataka considering her ideological roots and commitment to Congress ideals. I thank her, her husband Sh. Mallikarjun and all the supporters and well-wishers. We will serve the 6.5 crore Kannadigas together."

Lata Mallikarjun's support means Congress will have one more seat in the Karnataka Assembly. The party won 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 66 seats, the Janata Dal (Secular) 19 seats.

Congress wins Karnataka elections

The Congress on Saturday emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning 135 seats, the Election Commission of India said. According to the Election Commission website, the BJP has bagged 65, and JD(S) has won 19 seats.

Meanwhile, a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting has been scheduled for 5.30 pm at Shangrila Hotel on Sunday, which will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The two major contenders seen for the Karnataka Chief Minister's post are KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah who earlier stated that this election is going to be his last.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar went to Nonavinakere to meet his spiritual guru and take his blessings. He said, "This Mutt is a holy place for me. Swamiji has always guided me. Swamiji Gave me complete guidance even when the Income Tax raids took place. I asked for 134 seats and I got more than that."

This Mutt is a holy place for me. Swamiji has always guided me. Swamiji Gave me complete guidance even when the Income Tax raids took place. I asked for 134 seats and I got more than that: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/uGnF8aIEBb — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

Congress National President says CM decision after CLP meet

Congress national president Mallikarajun Kharge also interacted with the media at the CLP meeting and said the decision will be made after discussions in the meeting.

He said, "Our observers have gone to Bengaluru, there will be a CLP meeting once they reach. After the CLP meet, they will share their opinion with the high command, and then they (high command) will send their decision from here."

(With inputs from ANI)