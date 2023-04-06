It's Raining Cash, Liquor, Gold And Freebies In Poll-bound Karnataka

It's raining cash, gold, liquor and freebies in poll-bound Karnataka ever since the election dates were announced. On Thursday, various teams seized cash of Rs 4.45 crore in Nippani, Bhadravathi, Gadag and Nargund, an election commission bulletin said.

Apart from this, 62,826 litres of liquor worth nearly Rs 1.89 crore was confiscated by the Excise Department.

The Static Surveillance Team seized 725 grams of gold worth nearly Rs 45 lakh in Dharwad constituency of Dharwad district while the Flying Squad Team seized freebies worth more than Rs 34 lakh in Byatarayanapura Constituency in Bengaluru city, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, cash of Rs 4.61 crore, 395 grams of gold worth Rs 21.25 lakh and 28 kg gold worth Rs 19 lakh were seized in Belagavi's Khanapur Taluk.

Cumulatively, cash of Rs 27.38 crore, liquor worth Rs 26.38 crore, drugs worth Rs 88 lakh, 25.24 kg gold worth Rs 9.87 crore and freebies worth Rs 12.49 crore have been seized.

Karnataka Assembly Elections will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.