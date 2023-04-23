Last Updated:

Jagadish Shettar Meets Rahul Gandhi; Says 'joined Congress Due To BJP's Ill-treatment'

"I came to join Congress because everyone knows the ill-treatment given by BJP. So, I have shifted to another national party," Jagadish Shettar said.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday, April 23 met Rahul Gandhi days after joining the party. The ex-Karnataka Chief Minister said that he joined the grand old party due to "ill-treatment" meted out to him by BJP.

"I came to join Congress because everyone knows the ill-treatment given by BJP. So, I have shifted to another national party. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of that party. So, I discussed many things," Shettar told ANI.

On Thursday, Shettar alleged that "some people with vested interests are controlling" the saffron party government in Karnataka.''

Shettar further stated, "The BJP government has completed 5 years in Karnataka. People are talking about the ill-treatment of seniors but not about other issues like development. Have important issues been solved? But now due to the negligence of the seniors (BJP), this discussion was started. Some people with vested interest are controlling the entire BJP in Karnataka and government."

Shettar has filed his nomination from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Karnataka for 2-day visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka and held a massive roadshow in Vijayapura. Standing atop the vehicle, Gandhi waved at the people gathered on the streets.

Addressing a gathering, Gandhi said that his party will get 150 seats in the Assembly elections while a "40 percent BJP government" will get only 40 seats. He also called the Karnataka BJP government the most corrupt.

Again raking up the Adani issue, Gandhi said, "Basava ji said to help the weak, not the billionaires. He never wrote about giving the country's wealth to Adani. When I raised the Adani issue in Parliament, my mic was switched off, my speech was erased."

