Jagadish Shettar Says BJP Ill Treated Him, Blames 'Operation BL Santhosh' For His Exit

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined Congress on April 17 after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday launched a stinging attack on his former party for claiming that he was offered a ministerial position in the Union Cabinet. He also targeted BJP leader BL Santhosh for his exit from the BJP.

A Lingayat heavyweight, Shettar jumped ship and joined Congress after he was denied the BJP ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency for the May 10 Karnataka elections.

While denying the claims made by BJP, Shettar while talking exclusively to Republic, said, "They have lied to the people that they will make me a Central minister, they only offered me that I will be an MP from Rajya Sabha. It's false propaganda against me. It's a completely false thing."

He went on to take a swipe at the BJP over its treatment towards him. "BJP has Ill treated me and it's affected my self-respect. Because I joined the Congress there's a boost for the party in North Karnataka and Hubballi-Dharwad region. What are the reasons for my being denied a ticket? I wanted an honourable exit but it was pre-planned to kick me out of the party."

'Operation BL Santhosh'

Shettar blamed BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh over the denial of a ticket to him by the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC). He asserted, "Operation BL Santhosh is behind this entire thing that happened. I'm a senior leader and if they had called me one week before I would have accepted. Dharmendra Pradhan treated me like a child."

He also added that while he is no longer with the BJP, his ideology will not change just because he has joined the Congress. "I have joined Congress but my ideologies will not change and will discuss with the Congress leaders about this. The basic structure is the welfare of all the people. I will adjust with the Congress. BL Santhosh was responsible for denying me a ticket from the BJP."

He also highlighted that despite leaving the saffron camp, he has 'great respect' for veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. "He spoke to me as well and tried to accommodate me in the list of candidates, but he is helpless."