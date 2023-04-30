JDS & Congress One, Parivarvadi And Corrupt: PM Modi Stings Kumaraswamy In His Home Turf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress at former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy's home turf Channapatna. Addressing a gathering, PM Modi said accused Congress and JD(S) of being one, promoting dynasticism and corruption.

"For a long time, Karnataka witnessed the drama of unstable governments. In Unstable governments, they only fight for looting money. JDS and Congress are the most responsible parties for these instabilities. They are one party in all aspects. In the parliament, they support each other and promote dynasticism and corruption. They see opportunity in instability. JDS has declared they are just expecting 15-20 seats and will become king-maker," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister called Congress the second name of betrayal. "They have betrayed the farmers of the state and the country," he said.

'Every vote to JD(S) adds to vote of Congress': PM Modi in Karnataka

He also stated that every vote to JD(S) adds to the vote of Congress. "Congress neglected the poor. But BJP is working for the people, farmers and poor of the state. The farmers are getting double benefits from the double-engine government," PM Modi said.

"For Congress and JDS, Karnataka is just an ATM, while for BJP, Karnataka is the most important growth engine of the country's development...When there are Congress-JDS governments, only a few special families flourish but for BJP every family, every family of this country, every family of Karnataka, is BJP's own family," he said,

Prime Minister Modi said that the Karnataka elections 2023 is not just to make MLA, minister or chief minister for the next five years but to strengthen the foundation of the roadmap of a developed India in the coming 25 years.