JD(S), Congress To Release Candidate List For Karnataka Elections, All Eyes On Hassan Seat

Janta Dal (Secular) will release its second list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections on Friday, April 7, said JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy.

"Pancharatna Yatre will travel about 105 km in villages across Periyapatna today. I will be visiting about 90 villages there; it will be late by the time I come back. After I'm back tomorrow, we will finalise the seats," Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

Kumaraswamy also expressed confidence that the Hassan seat issue will be resolved. Speaking to reporters, he said, "We will decide, including Hassan Seat, and there are no problems."

The list of candidates was scheduled to be announced on Thursday, however, according to party sources, the second list was delayed mainly because of issues regarding the Hassan constituency. They claimed that party patriarch H. D. Deve Gowda, who is currently in Delhi, was scheduled to meet with sons H. D. Revanna and Kumaraswamy to take a final call on the seat.

Meanwhile, the Congress will announce the third list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka elections, which will include around 30 of the remaining 58 seats. This development is likely to trigger a tussle between Siddaramaiah's supporters and D.K. Shivakumar's followers in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Why is Hassan a source of contention?

The Hassan seat has become a source of contention with Bhavani Revanna, who has declared her candidature, refusing to back down despite repeated assurances from her brother-in-law, Kumaraswamy, that she will not be selected and that a "reliable party worker" will take her place.

Revanna created a ruffle within the first family of Janata Dal (Secular) by announcing that her candidature from Hassan had been cleared for the assembly election due by May. Kumaraswamy had earlier issued a clarification that it was not necessary that his sister-in-law would contest from Hassan as there were many other capable candidates.

Both Kumaraswamy and Revanna have maintained that Gowda's word will be final on the Hassan ticket issue.

Bhavani Revanna, a former Hassan zilla panchayat member, is the wife of Kumaraswamy's elder brother and former Minister H D Revanna and daughter-in-law of Gowda. She has the backing of her husband and sons- Prajwal and Suraj Revanna, who are Member of Lok Sabha from Hassan and a MLC respectively.

(With PTI inputs)