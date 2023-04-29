JDS Leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy Exudes Confidence In Winning Maiden Assembly Polls Contest

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is one of the young turks in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections this year, around whom a big chunk of Janata Dal (Secular) politics is revolving. Nikhil, who is contesting his maiden assembly polls, is the JD(S)'s candidate from the Ramanagara constituency of Karnataka, from where his mother is currently a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is getting mass support from his party's cadre and supporters, spoke to Republic Media Network during his campaign and talked on various aspects pertaining to his career in films and politics.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy had earlier contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Responding to the question on his filmy career, Nikhil said, "It's a full stop for films for now and I will be in politics full time for now." Elaborating his vision for the state, he said, "Ours is not a family party but a party for the people of Karnataka. My vision for the youth is to create jobs and employment. Special focus on education too is our prime focus."

He even attacked the Congress by saying that the Congress party's guarantee will remain mere words and it cannot be implemented. Exuding his confidence in winning the election, Deve Gowda's grandson said, "I agree that there are less toilets for women in my constituency and I will work towards constructing more toilets for the public. I will also bring in water for the farmers for irrigation."

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who made his acting debut with the Kannada-Telugu bilingual movie Jaguar, is predominantly known as an actor in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. He officially joined JD(S) in 2018, and contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya constituency. However, he lost the contest to independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh.

This time, he has been allotted the Ramanagara constituency in the assembly polls, from where his mother is an MLA currently.

Notably, in 2018, HD Kumaraswamy had contested from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies in old Mysuru region and won both seats. He later vacated Ramanagara seat for his wife Anita Kumaraswamy, who won the seat in by-elections later. She is not contesting in the state's assembly elections this year.

The polling for the 224 assembly seats will be held on May 10 in a single phase and the counting of votes will be declared on May 13.