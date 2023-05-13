JDS Tightlipped On Alliances; CM Ibrahim Slams Congress Before Karnataka Results

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections is underway, Janta Dal (Secular) Karnataka unit chief C.M Ibrahim remained tight-lipped over coalition speculation and stated the decision will be made after the election results. He stated that the JDS is a poor party and that the alliance will be formed based on secularism. However, the JDS state President has indirectly hinted towards BJP as he slammed Congress over the Bajrang Dal row.

C.M. Ibrahim said, "I have clarified already, we haven't decided about the coalition till now and will wait till the results are declared".

On being asked about the prediction, he added, "We will see what people of Karnataka. Exit polls are done on the basis of money, We are the party of the poor and that is why we didn't distribute money or conduct Exit polls. BJP and Congress pushed HD Devegowda out in 1995. What was his fault? These people were not ready to accept the existence of our party (JDS). Wait till tomorrow. you will get to know".

He further said, "I won't talk about the coalition and would not like to discuss it on camera. You get approached if you have the power. Our party represents democracy and secularism and works for the welfare of the people. We are not going to support any party and deliberate after the results are announced. The decision of the coalition depends on the party President".

Hitting at the Grand Old Party, the JDS state chief said, "Congress is now talking about Bajrang Dal, Siddaramaiah was in power for the last 5 years, why didn't he ban it then? You have a ruling party in Rajasthan Why didn't ban it over there?".

On the other hand, Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy arrived from Singapore at 1.30 am on Saturday at his residence. The ex-CM and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are at their JP Nagar residence. According to sources, Kumaraswamy will head to his father and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's residence. The leader is also expected to go to the party office JP Bhavan at 12.30 pm today, sources added.

Security arrangements tightened ahead of the counting of votes for the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10.