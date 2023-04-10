The Karnataka Election Commission has received a letter from Janata Dal(S) requesting action against a Twitter account for disseminating "false news and misrepresentation." The party's legal department sent a letter to CEO Manoj Kumar Meena's office.

In a letter dated April 9, the party stated that, “A Twitter user with username, @Anjan94150697 has posted a series of blatantly false tweets late this evening with an intent to vilify Former Chief Minister and JD(S) Leader Sri. H.D. Kumaraswamy and our revered leader Sri. H.D. Devegowda, specifically and the entire JD(S) party in general.”

The allegedly false tweets were posted by the user on April 9, at 9.20 pm.

KARNATAKA'S UNHEARD ELECTION SCANDAL:#KarnatakaElection2023: THE DEAL IS OVER.!



Yes, A deal between Kumaraswamy & Gujarat Businessman is over to DEFEAT THE CONGRESS.



HDK has accepted the deal & the GUJARATI businesman will fund the JDS to defeat INC



HDK— A REAL ENEMY OF KA.! pic.twitter.com/TU9XNVgBxt — Gururaj Anjan (@Anjan94150697) April 9, 2023

Tweets demonstrate hostility the user was spreading

The JD(S) went on to assert that the user's tweets demonstrated the hostility he was spreading, “whose real identity is also under a cloud of doubt. Stringent action be taken against the person. Further, I also urge you to forward this complaint to the concerned Cyber Police to ensure that the account is disabled and no such tweets are not posted by the concerned in the future, and criminal action, in accordance with law, be taken against him.”

Twitter account’s counterattack on JD(S) complaint

The Twitter account, which has just over 7,000 followers on the social media platform, responded to the JD(S) complaint on Monday morning. He also posted a claimed video of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in which he allegedly states there is “internal agreement with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years”.

“#SecretAlliance: JDS leader HDK claims there is a secret alliance between the Cong-BJP. Hello @ceo_karnataka does this falls under Hate Mongering & Malicious false message? For which police station you’ll ask to file a complaint against HDK? What’s the Criminal Action?,” posted the Twitter account.