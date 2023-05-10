JDS To Play Kingmaker Again? Exit Poll Predicts Key Role For HD Deve Gowda's Party

As voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections came to a close, exit polls anticipate a close race between the BJP and the Congress. If the Republic P-MARQ exit poll predictions prove true, the Janata Dal (S) of Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy could end up playing the kingmaker once again in the 224-member assembly. Janata Dal (Secular), which has a strong base in the Old Mysuru region, has played a key role in Karnataka politics ever since it came into existence.

In 2018, BJP emerged as the largest party, with 104 seats, up from 40 in 2013. During the same time span, the Congress dropped from 122 seats to 80, while the JD (S) slid from 40 seats to 38 seats. Following this, JD (S) turned the kingmaker, forming a coalition government with the Congress. HD Kumaraswamy became the chief minister.

However, the government was short-lived, as 15 MLAs from the JD(S) and the Congress resigned in 2019, prompting by-polls.

The BJP gained 12 more MLAs in the by-election and formed the government, with BS Yediyurappa sworn in as the state's chief minister for the fourth time.

The party supremo, however, had to step down due to party differences, and his party’s Basavaraj Bommai took over as the new chief minister on July 28, 2021.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda, expressing his confidence in winning the assembly election in Karnataka had stated that "just wait and watch" the upcoming political developments in the state.

While talking to ANI, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said, "No reaction on anybody's assessment. It is their assessment. Let them enjoy till the mandate of the people is declared. Just wait and watch how things move in Karnataka."

Furthermore, Deve Gowda rejected forming an alliance with Congress after winning.

Exit poll methodology

The Exit Poll Survey was conducted in all districts across the state of Karnataka. The sample size of the survey was 21,432. The methodology is random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. We then use a probabilistic model to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share.

The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across agegroups, religion, gender and caste. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in the voting preference of a voter. There is error margin of 3%