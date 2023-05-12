JDS Vs JDS: Party's Karnataka Chief Shuns Spokesperson's Statement On Alliance Decision

Ahead of the Karnataka poll results, tension seems to prevail amidst the Janata Dal (Secular) over which party would they support to form the coalition government after the results are declared on May 13, Saturday.

JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed on Friday claimed that they have already made their decision that which party would they extend their support to form the government in an alliance.

He spoke to ANI and said, "We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes."

#WATCH | We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes: JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed pic.twitter.com/rVaZ6kxSvD — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Karnataka JD(S) president CM Ibrahim exclusively spoke to Republic TV and said that the party will wait for the poll result and take any decision accordingly. He said, "See our stand is very clear, we are people's party, poor's party, farmers' party. We don't have money so we could not conduct exit poll, we can't pay. Those who are conducting exit poll, are they doing it free of cost? They are getting money from somewhere, and they are getting the opinion. We don't have money, we don't have exit poll, we don't have opinion. We will wait for tomorrow's result, still we are confident."

Speaking about the prediction of 25 to 35 seats for JD(S) in the opinion poll and the possibility of a coalition government with another party, he said, "Firstly, 25 to 30 seats is their opinion, let us wait for tomorrow's counting. We will get whatever we have expected. I will tell you tomorrow 12 pm and right now we are not in talks with any party, we don't want to talk to anybody. Let's wait, we will get the result and then we will decide what to do."

Ibrahim added, "As a party president, without taking all the opinions from all party leaders I can't speak. If anybody is saying anything on behalf of JD(S), it is irrelevant, they don't have any stand with the party."

On the other hand, Karnataka JD(S) president CM Ibrahim shunned the spokesperson's statement and said that the party has not decided anything yet on the coalition government.

Ibrahim said, "He (Tanveer Ahmed) is not our spokesperson, and he is not a member of our party. He is nothing, he has left us long back. We have not decided anything (on coalition govt), we will wait for the results."

#WATCH | He (Tanveer Ahmed) is not our spokesperson, and he is not a member of our party. He is nothing, he has left us long back. We have not decided anything (on coalition govt), we will wait for the results: Karnataka JD(S) Pres CM Ibrahim pic.twitter.com/S3Bsli92Ia — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Tanveer says JD(S) knows which party would work for development

Meanhwile, Tanveer also said that JD(S) has certain programs for the betterment of the people of Karnataka and that the party knows who is capable of working for the development of the state.

He said, "We have certain programs for the betterment of Karnataka. And we know who is capable of fulfilling that. The party knows who is going to work for issues such as women empowerment, farmers, education, employment, etc and we will go with the same."

JD(S) to play the role of kingmaker

The Karnataka assembly elections were completed for 224 constituencies in a single phase on May 10 and the Republic-PMARQ exit poll predicted that the Congress party could emerge as the single-largest party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to come in second and Janata Dal (Secular) may just get enough seats to be a kingmaker.

(With inputs from ANI)