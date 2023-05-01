JP Nadda Likely To Release BJP Election Manifesto; Yediyurappa, Bommai To Be Present

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its election manifesto on Monday for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls. Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will release the manifesto in the presence of veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

According to sources, the manifesto is likely to focus on infrastructure development, welfare measures for citizens and women empowerment. In an effort to take the first-time voters on board, the saffron party might make a special announcement for youth and students who have passed the Class 12 board exam.

Karnataka Assembly polls 2018: BJP manifesto

During the 2018 elections, the saffron camp left no stone unturned in touching every section of society through the promise of welfare schemes. The manifesto focused on the welfare of farmers, women empowerment, a better future for the youth of Karnataka, the safety of citizens, education and health, among others.

Notably, the party also mentioned cow protection measures in its manifesto. The promise was to reintroduce the “Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012. The small and marginal farmers were also assured of free treatment for their cattle and milch cows in government veterinary hospitals.

BJP campaign turns aggressive

As the Karnataka assembly polls are inching closer, the BJP star campaigners have turned the party's campaign aggressive with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BS Yediyurappa holding back to back roadshows and public meetings.

PM Modi on Sunday winded up his two-day intense election campaign tour in the poll-bound Karnataka. On Sunday evening, PM Modi flew into the heritage city from Beluru in Hassan district this evening after addressing his third public meeting of the day in the state.

Accompanied by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, the Prime Minister wore the traditional Mysuru 'Peta' and a saffron shawl. He waved at the large number of people who had gathered on both sides of the road.

PM Modi lashes out at Congress over poison politics

Earlier in the day, he also gave a befitting reply to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing an election rally in Kolar for likening him to a 'poisonous snake.'

Lashing out at Congress, PM Modi said, “They say ‘Modi teri kabra khudegi’. Congress’ topic in Karnataka elections is snake’s poison. They are comparing me with a snake and seeking votes from people. For me, the people of the country are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of the god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10.”

According to the election commission, the people of Karnataka will vote on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13. This time, over 5 crore voters will decide the fate of candidates contesting 224 assembly seats.