JP Nadda Reiterates BJP's Win Prediction During Roadshow In 'collapsed' JDS Stronghold

BJP National President JP Nadda has reiterated that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming Karnataka elections that will take place in a single phase on May 10. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV during his roadshow in Magadi in the Ramnagara district, Nadda accused the Congress of practising appeasement politics whereas the BJP has been development-centric, he said.

"Congress party is going through a mental bankruptcy. They are not serious about anything, they are involved in appeasement politics," the BJP President said adding that they "are locking up Bajrang Bali after Lord Ram." The Congress party, in its manifesto that was released on May 2, promised to ban Bajrang Dal if it wins the assembly polls. This has now led to protests across Karnataka and Telangana as members of the outfit are opposing the promise. As a result, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal have planned to chant Hanuman Chalisa at more than 100 locations across Karnataka this week.

JP Nadda, however, refused to comment on Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar who said 'Bajrang Dal causes chaos and is not Bajrang Bali himself.' While campaigning in what is believed to be a stronghold of the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) led by former PM and Karnataka CM, HD Deve Gowda, the BJP chief stated that the stronghold was a thing of the past and that JDS' popularity has collapsed. "Look at people's enthusiam for the BJP. This enthusiasm tells us that they will leave and we will enter," he said. When asked how many seats he expects BJP to win, Nadda said that his party would 'comfortably' win the majority and will soon reveal the numbers.