Karnataka: AAP Accuses BJP Of Pamphlet Distribution To Appeal Voters In Silence Period

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of appealing to the citizens to cast their votes in favour of the saffron camp during the 'silence period.' The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has alleged the distribution of the election manifesto by the BJP workers near a polling booth in Begur town in the Bengaluru South assembly constituency.

While the saffron party has fielded M Krishnappa from the Bengaluru South segment, the Congress has deployed RK Ramesh. As seen in the picture shared by the AAP, the BJP workers are sitting with promotional pamphlets and voter lists.

Is it legal to campaign on polling day?

Section 126 in the Representation of the People Act, 1951, restricts the public display of election matters in the polling area during the 'silence period.' The 'silence period' is for 48 hours ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of polls. In the case of Karnataka, it began at 6 pm on Monday (May 8th).

The RP Act also draws that no person shall convene, hold, attend, join, or address any public meeting or procession in connection with an election; or display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television, or other similar apparatus, during the silence period.

Karnataka Elections 2023

The Karnataka assembly polls are being conducted in a single phase on May 10 to elect the candidates for 224 seats. According to the EC, as many as 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state. In the 224 assembly constituencies, a total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

The Election Commission data also shows that among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 are female and 4,927 are in the 'others' category. While among the candidates contesting the elections, 2,430 are male, 184 are female and one is from the third gender.