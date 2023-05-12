Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE | Basavaraj Bommai Tenders Resignation To Governor

Quick links:
Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot following BJP's defeat in the Karnataka assembly elections.
"I'm taking responsibility for the defeat. There are many reasons for the defeat, we will analyse everything as we are a national party. We will also analyse all our faults and we will bounce back in the Parliament elections," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Congress has won 138 seats after independent candidate Putta Swamy Gouda lent his support to the party. "With this we are at 138 seats," he said.
"The clear message is that it is a victory of secular forces against hate politics. National message is if the secular voters can unite, they can easily throw out the Modi Govt in 2024 election," AK Antony said.
"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.
"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he wrote in a second tweet.
The Congress party has crossed the majority mark of 113 as it won 114 seats. It is still ahead in 22 constituencies.
"This is a setback for us in Karnataka. We accept the verdict of the people. We will work much stronger and seek the blessing of the people and come out with flying colours. When it comes to 2024 elections, we want to ensure that all our candidates win from all the 28 seats..." said CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka minister and BJP's winning candidate from Malleshwaram.
"PM Modi thinks that by seeing his face voters will vote BJP party, this has been proved wrong," Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar collected his certificate after securing a comfortable win in the Kanakapura constituency. He secured 1,41,117 votes against BJP candidate R Ashoka who managed to bag 19,524 votes. With this win, Shivakumar continues his undefeated streak since 2008 in Kanakapura.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin congratulated Congress over the latter's performance in the Karnataka Assembly elections. "Congrats @INCIndia on the spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the #KannadigaPride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP's vindictive politics," he tweeted.
BJP leader Amit Malviya took a dig at Congress and said, "Surprisingly no one in the Congress is blaming the EVM this time."
As per ECI data, Congress is at 137 as it leads in 101 seats and wins 36 seats. BJP leading in 45 seats, wins 17 seats.
Party workers hail Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar as the party triumphs in the state, in Ramanagara.
Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi said, "First of all I want to thank the people of Karnataka and Congress leaders and workers. In the Karnataka elections, on one side there was a power of crony capitalism and ‘Shakti’ of people. Shakti defeated the power. We fought hatred with love... We will fulfil our manifesto promises."
Addressing the media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed gratitude to the people of Karnataka for the victory. "I thank the people of Karnataka for giving a huge mandate to Congress. We will uphold their belief in us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our manifesto. I thank Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi who campaigned even when she wasn't well," he said, adding that party contested the elections on collective leadership.
"This is the victory of people. People have shown trust in us that's why they have voted for us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our manifesto," he said.
According to the EC, Congress has bagged 20 seats and currently leading in 115 seats. The BJP has registered victory on 10 seats and leading in 55.
Speaking to reporters, former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said, "Victory and defeat are no new to the BJP. Party workers need not panic about the results." Stating that he accept the verdict, he opined that the results will have no bearing on the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
As EC trends Congress getting a majority in Karnataka assembly elections, Siddaramaiah took a dig at BJP. "I thank the people of Karnataka for your support to the Congress party. Today's result is your voice against corrupt & dishonest BJP and your faith in our promise to deliver," he tweeted. Attacking BJP he said, the people of Karnataka chose "honesty over 40% commission".
Honesty over 40% commission,— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2023
Stability over instability,
Secularism over communal politics,
Harmony over hatred,
Karnataka pride over trouble engine,
Kannadigas' mandate is loud and clear!!
It is Congress!!
As EC trends show simple victory for Congress in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said, "First we won Himachal Pradesh and then we won Karnataka...They used to speak of 'Congress mukt-Bharat' but now South India is 'BJP-mukt'".
Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has won from Chittapur seat against BJP's Manikanta Rathod by a margin of 13640 votes.
Speaking to reporters after Congress crossed the halfway mark, Siddaramaiah said, "We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory of the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP govt. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in the enthusing cadre of party." he called this election a" stepping stone for upcoming LS elections".
HD Kumaraswamy conceded defeat in the Karnataka elections and said, "I welcome the mandate of the people of the state. In a democratic system mandate is final. I accept defeat and victory with equanimity. However, this defeat is not final, my struggle will not stop, I will always be with the people. Congratulations to Mahajanat for blessing our party."
"Defeat and victory are not new to me or our family. Earlier Mr HD Deve Gowda, Mr HD Revanna and I also lost. Also, when we won, we served people with commitment. In the coming days, I will get involved in the organization and work on building the party," he added.
Speaking to reporters, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This is the victory of "Janata Janardhan"... All our leaders have worked unitedly and people have voted for our 'guarantees'. Once 'High Command' sends observers, other processes will follow." He also said that all newly-elected MLAs are asked to come to Bengaluru on Saturday evening.
According to sources, Rahul Gandhi is holding a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Randeep Sujrewala as the party crossed the halfway mark in Karnataka results 2023. "Congress to send two observers to Bengaluru. Kamalnath is one of the observers," sources said.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar gets emotional on his party's comfortable victory in state Assembly elections.
"Right now the people's verdict is in favour of Congress. It is very surprising to see this result. BJP in Karnataka did extremely well. We need to accept people's verdict, it is in the favour of Congress...Let's see the factors that went against BJP, let's discuss & debate later," said Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan
Man engraved with ‘Siddaramaiah CM’ tattoo on his chest in Mysuru, as Congress consolidates win in Karnataka elections.
Speaking on the Karnataka election results, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "...We respect and accept the verdict. We will contribute to our state and our people as a constructive Opposition..."
Congress wins in Challakere constituency, leads in 128 seats in Karnataka, as per the EC. BJP is ahead in 67 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) leading in 22 constituencies.