Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE | Basavaraj Bommai Tenders Resignation To Governor

Addressing the media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed gratitude to the people of Karnataka for the victory. "I thank the people of Karnataka for giving a huge mandate to Congress. We will uphold their belief in us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our manifesto. I thank Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi who campaigned even when she wasn't well," he said, adding that party contested the elections on collective leadership.

"This is the victory of people. People have shown trust in us that's why they have voted for us. We will implement all the welfare schemes we have announced in our manifesto," he said.