Karnataka Assembly Election Result: Counting Of Votes For 224 Seats Begins

Kannadigas are waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed the ruling BJP and rival Congress going all out for control of the pivotal southern state. The counting of votes began at 8 am today, May 13, and the fate of 2,615 candidates hangs in the balance. To form the government, a party or a coalition needs 113 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. Exit polls have predicted an edge for the Congress in a close contest with the BJP. Others have predicted a hung House. In such a scenario, the JD(S) could play kingmaker.

The electoral fortunes of top leaders - Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known.

Major constituencies and candidates

Shiggaon- CM Basavaraj Bommai contested the election from Shiggaon against Congress leader Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). Bommai has previously won three elections here in 2008, 2013 and 2018. Varuna- Congress veteran Siddaramaiah contested the election against Minister V Somanna and JD(S) candidate Bharathi Shankar. After casting his vote, Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka CM, said that he is confident about his victory as well as Congress' which will win 130-150 seats, according to him. Notably, the voter turnout in Varuna was 84.74% which is the highest to date. Kanakapura- Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar contested the assembly election from Kanakapura which saw a voter turnout of over 85%. The 7-time MLA Shivakumar was up against BJP's R Ashoka, a six-time MLA. He will be eyeing a fourth consecutive victory as the MLA has been undefeated since 2008. Shikaripura- BJP veteran and former CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra contested the election from Shikaripura against Congress candidate Goni Malatesha. This constituency saw a voter turnout of 82.6%. Shikaripura is also considered to be the BJP's bastion as the party has only lost twice since 1983, first in 1999 and again in 2013. Channapatna- The Channapatna constituency in Ramnagara is where JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy was against the BJP's Goutham Gowda and Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain. Hubli Dharwad Central- Jagadish Shettar, the former CM who quit the BJP days before the elections contested on a Congress ticket from Hubli Dharwad Central. He was fielded against the BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai who predicted his win by a huge margin. A voter turnout of 64.18% was recorded in this constituency.

