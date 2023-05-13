Karnataka Assembly Election Result: Counting Of Votes For 224 Seats Begins

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Facebook/Shutterstock
Kannadigas are waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed the ruling BJP and rival Congress going all out for control of the pivotal southern state. The counting of votes began at 8 am today, May 13, and the fate of 2,615 candidates hangs in the balance. To form the government, a party or a coalition needs 113 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. Exit polls have predicted an edge for the Congress in a close contest with the BJP. Others have predicted a hung House. In such a scenario, the JD(S) could play kingmaker.
The electoral fortunes of top leaders - Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known.
Neck and neck between Congress & BJP in very early trends in #KarnatakaElectionResults2023. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/kvJh0SsvVj#KarnatakaPolls #KarnatakaResults #ArnabGoswami #Karnataka #Republic #May13WithArnab pic.twitter.com/axrIRIYirm— Republic (@republic) May 13, 2023