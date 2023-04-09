Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP CEC Meet Over, Candidates' List Likely By April 10

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release the full list of candidates for coming state Assembly polls on Monday, April 10. Revealing that the candidates have been chosen based on certain directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bommai confirmed that he would again contest the Karnataka elections from his hometown of Shiggaon in Haveri district.

The development came following the conclusion of the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the saffron party at the party headquarters in the national capital. BJP leaders, including Bommai, party chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, attended the CEC meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. PM Modi was also present in the meeting.

Stating that the full list of the candidates selected by the BJP for the upcoming Karnataka polls will be released on April 10, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, “We just discussed the overall list. The candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance and who the opponent candidates are. PM Modi has also given certain directions on the selection of candidates. We will sit and finalise the candidates tomorrow.”

Bommai from Shiggaon again

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday again confirmed that he would seek his reelection from Shiggaon in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, scheduled to take place on May 10. Earlier this week as well, the Chief Minister stated that he will again contest the polls from Shiggaon, his hometown.

Confirming his contest from Shiggaon," Bommai said that the ruling BJP is fully prepared to face the election and is seeking votes based on its performance in recent years.

Congress gears up for Karnataka polls

While the BJP has not released a single list for the Karnataka Assembly polls yet, Congress on the other hand has released two lists of candidates for the elections. In fact, in order to give a tough fight to the saffron camp this election, the grand old party has decided to field its strongman and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Kolar as well as the significant Varuna Assembly constituency.

Notably, polling for the 224-member legislative Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13. The current Assembly’s term will end on May 24.