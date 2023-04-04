Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP's First List Of Candidates Likely On April 8

Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to release the first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections on April 8. The state will undergo polls on May 10 with the counting of votes and declaration of results on May 13. While addressing the reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai asserted that the state core committee will hold a meeting for two days, starting from Tuesday, in which the final names of candidates will be decided.

He said, "BJP screening committee meeting will be held in Bengaluru on April 4 and 5. The opinion of district-wise core committee members has been collected and it will be discussed in the screening committee meeting. The first list of BJP candidates contesting the assembly elections is expected to be announced on April 8."

According to CM Bommai, the BJP screening committee will send the recommended names of candidates to the Central Parliamentary Board Committee. "The Parliamentary Committee will meet on April 8, in which they will approve the first list. After the meeting, the list is expected to be released," he added.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress ahead of BJP in finalising candidates

While BJP is still conducting meetings to finalise the first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party is holding a meeting today at the AICC headquarters to finalise the second list of candidates for contesting assembly polls. According to reports, Karnataka congress leaders Siddiramiah, DK Shivakumar, and DK Suresh are present in the meeting chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress party had earlier released the first list of 124 candidates, featuring names of DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura and Siddaramaiah from the Varuna assembly constituency. However, the top leadership is taking calls to decide on Siddaramaiah's second seat to contest the election. The elections are being conducted to elect candidates on 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly.