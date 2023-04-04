Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Voters Boycott 'incompetent' Cong MLA In Chamarajanagar

People in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka on Monday stopped Congress' sitting MLA C Puttarangashetty, who was on his way to embark on the election campaign, from entering the area. A huge ruckus prevailed over the 'incompetency' of the Congress legislator, after which he had to escape the place due to security concerns.

The voters in the Chamarajanagar district accused their MLAs of coming to their places once in five years, and that too during the elections. In a major setback for Puttarangashetty, voters claimed that he don't respond at the time of crisis in the constituency.

Voters boycott Congress legislator

During the time of recent festivals, people alleged that he didn't respond when voters reached out to him with the problem of the electricity cut by BESCOM. According to reports, electricity disconnection is a major issue in the Chamarajanagar district and it continues to affect the farmers and residents.

The larger anger prevailed when people pointed fingers at him for not fulfilling the promises that he made during the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls. According to sources, he promised to design and build a community hall in the area, which remains unfilled. As civic issues, poor infrastructure and bad electricity connection topped the anger of voters, the Congress MLA was boycotted.

According to the election commission, the single-phase polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be conducted on May 10, with the counting of votes and declaration of results on May 13. Political parties including BJP, Congress and JD(S) have locked horns as the assembly polls are set to decide the political wind in the 2024 general elections.

