Karnataka Assembly Elections: BJP And Congress Trade Barbs Over Ticket Distribution

As elections in Karnataka draw closer, the battle between the BJP and Congress has intensified with both parties taking jibes at each other over ticket distribution and the issue of reservation for religious minorities. On Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the grand-old-party lacks candidates for many seats and accused it of poaching leaders from other parties. Notably, the CM's remark was in response to Congress' taunt over the "delay" in BJP's candidate list.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "There is no tension regarding the list of BJP candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls but there are expectations. Competition is common when there are a lot of aspirants. The list is getting prepared democratically as the opinion of the workers has been taken at all levels."

Claiming that the grand-old-party will fare poorly in the Karnataka polls, he said, "Congress Party did not have suitable candidates for 60 constituencies and the candidates were brought from other parties and given the tickets. It lacks suitable candidates… (There is) no organisation at the grassroots level, and no proper ideology or principles."

Bommai also responded to DK Shivakumar's remarks that the Congress will undo the decision taken by the saffron party government regarding the reservation of religious minorities in the backward classes list. "They can't touch it, let's see what can they do," he said.

Congress takes a dig at BJP over ticket distribution

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar took a dig at the ruling party stating that the saffron party has not been able to release even its first list of candidates while they have released two.

"Till now, Congress party has released two lists of candidates and discussions are going on for a third list and as soon as possible Congress will release the third list too. But the BJP could not able to release even its first list yet," the KPCC chief told reporters.

On the reservation issue, he said, "BJP government removed four per cent reservation for minorities which is against the law and the minority (community) is going to support the Congress party. After the Congress government is formed, we will protect the right of minorities and reservation policy will be changed."

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala, also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party saying, "BJP has no faces to fight the elections. They are searching for candidates for the tickets, and we have evidence of that."

To this, Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar asked why Surjewala is bothered about their list. "I would like to ask Surjewala, why he is so bothered about our list. Are they not confident about their own members? Why are they waiting for our candidates list to be announced? It is a part of our strategy, and we know when to announce the candidates," he said.

