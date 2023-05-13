Karnataka Poll Results: Cong Crosses 100-seat Mark; 3 Independents Leading By Huge Margin

Amid the ongoing counting of the votes for the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress party and BJP seem to be running a neck-to-neck contest as per the early trends. According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress party is leading on 114 seats, while the BJP running high on 73 seats. Meanwhile, the Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) managed to maintain its lead at just 30 seats.

While, the Congress seems to be moving close towards the majority mark in the early trends with 44% vote share, the saffron party’s vote share stands at 37%.

Party Won Leading Total Congress 0 114 110 BJP 0 73 73 JD(S) 0 30 30 Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha 0 01 01 NCP 0 01 01 Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha 0 01 01 Independents 0 03 03 Total 0 223 223

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit BJP and joined the Congress, is trailing by around 2,500 votes in Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. While Congress leader and son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, is leading from the Chittapur seat against against BJP's Manikanta Rathod.

Congress leader Ramesh Jarkiholi is also trailing in the third round from Yemakanmardi constituency seat.

BJP leader and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in Shiggaon against Congress' Pathan Yasir Ahmed Khan.

Former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa's son, BY Vijayendra, is leading in Shikaripura by 8,715 votes against Goni Malatesh of Congress.

JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is leading in Channapatna against BJP candidate CP Yogeshwara.

Congress' potential chief ministrial face and state party chief DK Shivakumar is giving a tough fight to BJP leader and Minister R Ashoka in Kanakapura seat and is leading by about 6,000 votes.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of JD(S) supremo HD Kumaraswamy, trails by 9,609 votes against his Congress rival Iqbal Hussain in Ramanagara constituency.

Senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is also in Bijapur (Vijayapura) city against Congress' Abdul Hameed Khajasab Musharif.

Apart from these, three independents are leading by huge margins. The three independent candidates who are leading the battle are Madal Mallikarjun from Channagiri, Janardhana Reddy from Gangavati and Puttaswamy Gowda from Gauribidanur. Notably, Madal Mallikarjun is the son of bribegate BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

Interestingly, out of the BJP’s 74 Lingayat candidates fielded in the Karnataka polls, 43 are leading and 31 are trailing as per the early trends showing that the Lingayat community has not voted completely in favour of a single party this time. Notably, the BJP's previous record was 85% when they had fielded Lingayat candidates.

Karnataka Assembly elections

As the voting process is underway in Karnataka, a total of 2,615 candidates contested the polls. While the BJP is eying a second term in Karnataka, the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state. The saffron party campaigned aggressively in the state expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic to work again in order to break a 38-year-old jinx. Notably, Karnataka has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985.

This time, the saffron party fielded 50 new faces for the crucial polls. This election season also saw several leaders, including big names such as former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, jumping their ship to other political parties after they were denied tickets to contest the polls.