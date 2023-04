Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: HD Devegowda, Kumaraswamy Among JD(S) Star Campaigners

Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday released the list of 26 leaders who will campaign for the party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. That party has featured former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and party state president CM Ibrahim, among others, in the list.

JD(S) has also named some former and serving Members of Parliament in the list of star campaigners including Hasan MP Prajwal Revanna and D Kupendra Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member, representing Karnataka. Below is the complete list of 26 leaders who will campaign for the JD(S) for the May 10 assembly polls.

List of JD(S) star campaigners:

1. H.D. Devegowda

2. H.D. Kumaraswamy

3. C.M. Ibrahim

4. H.D. Revanna

5. Nikhil Kumaraswamy

6. Prajwal Revanna

7. Anitha Kumaraswamy

8. Kupendra Reddy

9. Dr. T.A. Sharavana

10 K.A Thippeswamy

11 Bhoje Gowda

12 B.M. Farukh

13 Md Zafrulla Khan

14 K.T Srikantegowda

15 R. Chowdareddy Thupalli

16 Bhavani Revanna

17 Appajigowda

18 H.M Ramesh gowda

19 A.P Rangantha

20 Ku Nazma nazeer

21 Syed Roshan Abbas

22 Salem Pasha

23 Baba Bukhari

24 Basavaraj Kodambal

25 Shah ul Hug Bukhari

26 Afsal S.M.

Read All The Updates In The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Here