Karnataka Assembly Polls: Congress Wins 135 Seats, BJP Bags 65

The Congress on Saturday emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning 135 seats, the Election Commission of India said. According to EC website, the BJP bagged 65 and JD(S) - 19 seats.

Two independent candidates also won in the election. Apart from it, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each. Meanwhile, the results of Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru are still pending after the Election Commission ordered recounting of postal ballots where Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has a slender lead over BJP's C K Ramamurthy.

In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, independents two, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).