Karnataka Assembly Polls: Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar To Meet Nadda After BJP Denied Him Ticket

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of 189 candidates on April 11, for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, disappointment within the party has started surfacing, Former Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) and six-time MLA Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday, left for New Delhi to meet BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda as his name went missing in the first list of candidates from the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) constituency in Karnataka.

Shettar on his meeting with Nadda, asserted, "I will reach Delhi today at around 2 pm to meet the party's national president JP Nadda. I expect positive things will happen. In the coming days, the party's high command and state leaders will specify everything. I am a positive person, so I expect a positive response from the high command."

"There are so many candidates who are aspiring for election ticket. In every assembly elections, there are some conflict when the list of candidates are announced. I believe that the high command will listen to us and the issue will be sorted out," he added.

Shettar is a sitting MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) constituency. Notably, he has held the same seat in Karnataka since 2008. He defeated Congress' Mahesh Nalwad by over 21,000 votes in the 2018 assembly polls to retain his seat. He also served as the 15th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013, and subsequently, served as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly after Congress formed their government with Siddaramaiah becoming the CM.

At first, BJP picks 189 names

The BJP announced a total of 189 names out of 224 in the first list of candidates, of which 52 are new faces who have been given the chance to contest the election on the party's ticket. This time, the party has also given the ticket to 32 candidates from the OBC community, 30 from SC and 16 from the ST community.

The first list of candidates also has 31 PhD holders and 31 candidates who have post-graduate degrees. The remaining names of 35 candidates are likely to be announced soon. According to the election commission, the state will undergo assembly polls on May 10 with the counting of votes and declaration of result on May 13.