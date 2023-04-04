Karnataka Assembly Polls: Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Vie For CM Post Amid Rifts Within KPCC

"What is being quoted in media is totally false. All I said is that the selection of the Chief Minister is a democratic process, I am an aspirant for CM and he (DK Shivakumar) is also an aspirant, but what they are saying is false, " clarified Congress leader Siddaramaiah amid riffs within the Congress ahead of the state election in Karnataka.

Conceding that both he and Shivakumar are contenders for the top post, Siddaramaiah on Monday, reportedly claimed that the high command will not make state unit chief DK Shivakumar the Chief Minister, even though he is also an aspirant for the post in the upcoming state elections.

The crux of the problem seems to be the cold war between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with both staking claims to the CM’s post in the upcoming Karnataka elections. According to reports, "No, that won't happen at all. Because we have to go by the democratic process. The high command won't take a decision on its own. Go by the opinion of the newly elected MLAs," Siddaramaiah said while speaking to the media.

Karnataka State Elections

Karnataka is slated to hold polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13, as per the Election Commission (EC).

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that special emphasis has been given to new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups.

He said, "All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters. For the first time, a home voting facility is also there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters."