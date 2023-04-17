Karnataka BJP Leader Eshwarappa Writes To Shettar; Accuses Congress Of Backing Terrorism

After Former Karnataka Chief Minister and ex-BJP leader Jagadish Shettar joined Congress on Monday, April 17, Karnataka BJP veteran and former minister KS Eshwarappa wrote an open letter to him and said Congress might have given him the ticket but he will not win on the ground of struggle.

The letter stated, "Congress may have given you a ticket but you will not win on the ground of struggle. If Congress comes to power, they said, they will withdraw the Cow Slaughter Bill. Who will you support then?"

Eshwarappa also took a jibe at the Congress and said DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said that they would withdraw the ban on PFI (Popular Front of India) if they win. He asked Shettar if he would support the party's planned move.

The letter read, "DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said that they will withdraw the ban on PFI if they come to power. So you support terrorism? Ask that...Will your father's soul in heaven rest in peace with the addition of Congress? You have done so much for BJP. What would you say if your grandson asks why you joined Congress?"

He concluded by asking Shettar to apologise and join the BJP again.

"You should apologise and come back to the party that saved religion and principles. You can come back soon", Eshwarappa wrote.

Jagadish Shettar to file nomination on April 19 as Congress candidate

Meanwhile, Shettar after joining the Congress said that he would file a nomination on April 19.

He said, "On April 19, I am going to file my nomination. All Congress leaders and followers will be there in the nomination."

He joined the party in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka State Congress chief DK Shivakumar and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka CM Bommai after Shettar joined Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the exit of Jagadish Shettar from the BJP would have no adverse impact on the party's prospects in the forthcoming Assembly elections, and he was surprised by his decision to join the Congress.

He said, "There is not going to be any difference (to BJP's electoral prospects)," he said, expressing total confidence that the party will return to power with a clear majority. Bommai charged Congress with having a culture of "use and throw." He said the Congress would honour leaders joining it till the elections; thereafter, within a few months, they would face insult. He cited the instances of former Congress Chief Ministers Veerendra Patil, D Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa, in this regard."