Karnataka BJP Legislator Stirs Fresh Controversy, 'Anti-India Elements Will Be Shot Dead'

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP MLA for Vijayapura, has landed himself in a tough spot by making a controversial statement against 'anti-India' elements on Monday. While campaigning for his party at Karnataka's Hubballi in the run-up to May 10 assembly polls, the BJP legislator mentioned that everyone who speaks against 'India and Hindus will be encountered instead of going to jail.'

While claiming that BJP in Karnataka will replicate the Uttar Pradesh model of governance against fringe elements if voted to power, the BJP MLA said, "If someone speaks against India, then they will be encountered. We won't send them to jail as we will shoot them on the roads. You've seen what happened with some people in Uttar Pradesh recently. If anyone speaks about our dharma, India or Hindus then they'll be shot dead."

Yatnal's previous controversial remarks

This is not the first time that Vijayapura MLA Yatnal has made a controversial remark as he has been seen making such affirmations on several occasions. Recently, he likened former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to 'vishkanya' (venomous woman) and called her the 'agent of China and Pakistan.' Yatnal's attack on Sonia Gandhi comes after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened PM Modi to a 'poisonous snake' and faced massive backlash from the BJP leaders.

Earlier, while speaking at an event in Vijayapura, the BJP legislator appealed to all the corporators in his constituency to work only for 'Hindus and not Muslims.'

In yet another instance, he involved Tipu Sultan, the ruler of the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore, in his speech in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls. While addressing a public rally in his home constituency Vijayapura, he said, "All MLAs ask me, in your constituency, there are one lakh Tipu Sultans (Muslim votes) and how Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants will win from Bijapur."

“Going forward in Bijapur, none of the followers of Tipu Sultan will win. Only descendants of Shivaji Majaraj will win. Even by mistake, you should not cast your votes for Muslims,” he added. The former Member of Parliament (MP) and former minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, Yatnal has been in the spotlight several times for his fierce comments.