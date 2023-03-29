Karnataka CM Bommai Refutes Shivakumar's Claim In Cash Shower Row; 'Not Indian Tradition'

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday reacted to the “cash shower” controversy stirred by Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Karnataka’s Mandya district. Denying Shivakumar’s claim that he was following the Indian tradition, Bommai said that the Congress leader gave money to the artists as if he was giving money to the beggars.

Responding to DK Shivakumar’s controversy, Bommai said, “The way Congress and KPCC president treats people is not correct. This is not Indian tradition, Congress leaders can not throw money on the face of the people. This isn't the first time; these people have done it several times. These people have filthy money, and they can throw it away.”

“The way they (Congress leaders) give money to the people of the state is like they are giving money to the beggars,” he added.

Shivakumar erupts controversy, showers cash during rally

Stirring a controversy ahead of the Karnataka polls, scheduled for May 10, Congress leader DK Shivakumar was caught on camera showering Rs 500 notes from the roof of a bus during a roadshow in the Bevinahalli village in the Mandya district during the Congress "Praja Dhwani Yatra" on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organized by Congress in Srirangapatna. (28.03) pic.twitter.com/aF2Lf0pksi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

However, soon after the ruling BJP started criticising the Congress leader, Shivakumar defended himself stating that he was just trying to give the artists a small tip as part of Indian tradition. He further accused the BJP-led state government of unnecessarily hyping the issue.

Responding to BJP’s allegations, Shivakumar said, “I did not offer any money to anyone. Following the Indian tradition, I just tried to give a small tip to the artists just like we give money to the women who put tilaks on our forehead. I was on the top of the bus and therefore I just dropped the money. I gave about Rs 2000 to four artists.”

“I am not a fool. I am a mature political leader and I know my responsibilities. Let other political parties make a huge issue out of it. They are just giving me the limelight,” he added.

EC announces dates for Karnataka polls

In a big announcement, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday, March 29, announced the date and schedule for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. The state will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

"All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters. For the first time, a home voting facility is also there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters," CEC Rajiv Kumar said.