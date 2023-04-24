Karnataka CM Bommai Takes Jibe At Siddaramaiah, Draws Congress Parallel To Corruption

The political mercury in poll-bound Karnataka is soaring with days closing near to the May 10 state assembly polls. In a fresh attack, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday came down hard on the Congress and drew it parallel to corruption. While addressing supporters during a roadshow in support of the BJP’s Tiptur candidate BC Nagesh, he mentioned that another name of the grand old party is 'corruption.

CM Bommai appealed to the voters for casting their votes in favour of the BJP to help the party return to power in the state with an absolute majority. He also exhorted the people to cast the Congress and its former coalition partner, the Janata Dal (Secular), out of their hearts and minds. During the 2018 elections, both Congress and the JD(S) allied to claim power, but both parties have denied any coalition this time.

Bommai's jibe at Siddaramaiah over teacher recruitment

While campaigning for incumbent School Education and Literacy & Sakala minister BC Nagesh, CM Bommai took a jibe at the former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over discrepancies in the appointment of teachers during 2013 and 2018. He said, "During the incumbent BJP government, a total of 8,000 classrooms have been constructed and 17,000 teachers have been recruited by the Education department.

By adding that the recruitments under the BJP regime were corruption-free, CM Bommai mentioned that during the rule of his predecessor Siddaramaiah, people were appointed to teaching posts without even applying for the jobs. He added that the Congress government from 2013 to 2018 in Karnataka was neck-deep in corruption and indulged in many corrupt practices, ranging from recruitment scams to similar irregularities in education.

While intensifying the campaign for his party's candidate Nagesh, he said, “The people of Tiptur, the land of Kalpavruksha, have been supporting Nagesh. He has worked hard to make this place easily identifiable on the state’s map. Our sitting MLA (Nagesh) implemented the Honnali Lift Irrigation Scheme and helped to fill up the last tank in this region. The Bhagya Lakshmi scheme introduced by the BS Yediyurappa government also helped 30 per cent of women from the minority community here.”

Bommai counts BJP's acheivements

By mentioning the Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme, Bommai claimed that the BJP government has given 75 units of power for free to people from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). He went on to highlight that 25 lakh houses were provided with tap water in the last 70 years but since the BJP came to power, 40 lakh houses got tap water connections within three years.

“You need to make sure that our candidate here wins by a margin of 25,000 votes, as he brought water from the Hemavathi to this region. He also brought several crores to this area under different heads,” the CM said further adding that the voters should elect the double-engine government to ensure effective and consistent development of the state.