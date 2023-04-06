Karnataka CM Bommai, Yediyurappa To Meet BJP Top Brass For Finalising BJP Candidates List

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will leave for New Delhi on Friday, April 6, from Hubbali to take part in the discussion with the top leadership to decide Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for state Assembly election. Bommai will be accompanied by veteran BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

BJP’s top brass is likely to decide on the candidates for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly election 2023. The BJP high command has directed the Karnataka unit of the party to make a list of three potential candidates from each constituency which Bommai and Yediyurappa will present before the top leadership in New Delhi on April 7.

Along with the incumbent CM Bommai and Yediyurappa, a few other senior leaders from Karnataka BJP will also attend the meet. They include Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Karnataka BJP president and Lok Sabha MP from Dakshina Kannada constituency, Shoba Karandlaje, the Lok Sabha MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur and Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, as well as Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister and Dharwad Lok Sabha MP Pralhad Joshi.

The two-day Karnataka state election committee meeting that was organised to choose BJP candidates reportedly finalised a list on April 5. The final list will be decided after the meeting in Delhi and is likely to be announced during Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s tour of the state.

Another key meeting of the BJP central election committee is scheduled on April 9 which will be attended by PM Modi along with party’s national president JP Nadda and Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa’s inclusion in the central election committee in 2022 was seen as a step to ensure the consolidation of the Lingayat vote bank in Karnataka.

Claiming the Congress announced its candidates list in a hurry, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka incharge Arun Singh stated that his party’s graph was rising. “Randeep Singh Surjewala is accusing the BJP of being corrupt because of desperation in the Congress party. BJP's graph is rising while Congress' graph is declining,” he said.

Congress has already announced a total of 165 candidates leaving the Melukote seat for Darshan Puttannaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. On March 25, the first phase's list of 124 candidates was released by Congress. Out of the remaining 100 constituencies in the second list, candidates have been announced for 41, while the list of 58 candidates is still pending.