EC Team Stops Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's Car As Model Code Kicks In | WATCH

Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai's car was on Friday, March 31, checked by the flying squad of the Election Commission of India as he was on his way to Sri Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapur, which is nearly 40 kilometres from state capital Bengaluru. The state is under the Model Code of Conduct following the announcement of the date of Assembly elections.

The voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place in a single phase on May 10 while the counting of votes will take place three days later and results declared simultaneously on May 13.

Bommai represents Shiggaon Assembly constituency in Karnataka Assembly. He has won three consecutive Assembly elections from Shiggaon and has been representing the seat since 2008.

In a separate development, the EC officials with the help of Karnataka police seized Rs 1 crore in cash at Farhatabad checkpost in Kalaburagi district of the state. According to the officials, it was unaccounted cash which was seized and the person caught along with this cash has been identified as Ravi.

During interrogation, Ravi reportedly claimed that he is a cotton mill owner and therefore was taking the money to pay wages to the workers in his company. The police officials are investigating the case and have seized the cash and have asked Ravi for relevant documents to substantiate his claim.

Bommai vs DK Shivakumar

Bommai had accused DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, the Karnataka Congress Pradesh Committee president, of trying to lure BJP MLAs by calling them on phone and offering them tickets in constituencies, where the party was yet to announce its candidates for the Assembly polls.

''KPCC president D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs, in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce tickets. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket,'' the CM had alleged according to a report by PTI.

But Shivakumar hit back at Bommai while accusing the Karnataka Chief Minister of running a ''coalition government'' with the support of defected Congress-Janata Dal Secular MLAs. He also charged Bommai with having no morality to accuse his rivals.

Charging the ruling BJP of indulging in rampant corruption, he said, even ''ganjala and sagani'' (cow urine and dung considered auspicious and used for purification in religious ceremonies) could not wipe away its government's misdeeds.

''The Chief Minister is saying that I'm contacting BJP MLAs. Didn't you (CM/BJP) knock on the doors of 13 of our (Congress MLAs), three from JD(S) and two independents, and take them along with you and form the government? What morality do you have?'' Shivakumar questioned Bommai.

What is Model Code Of Conduct

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions, and general conduct.

