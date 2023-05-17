Karnataka CM Cliffhanger: Who Will Get The Top Post? All That Went Down In Past 24 Hours

While suspense over the name for the next Karnataka Chief Minister continued on Tuesday, sources say that name of either Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar is likely to be announced on Wednesday. From DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah meeting the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Lingayat seer's demand for the deputy CM post,

Here's all that went down in the last 24 hours.

Two front runners for the Karnataka CM post-Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar - have justified their claims for the chief ministerial position. While 75-year-old Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in the national capital by a special flight on Monday evening, Shivakumar remained in his home state, citing health issues.

However, a day after Shivakumar denied his plans to visit Delhi to meet the party's top brass, the latter confirmed that he will leave for Delhi from the Devanahalli airport on Tuesday. After he arrived in the national capital, Kharge held talks with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in a closed room. Meanwhile, Shivakumar's brother, Congress MP DK Suresh stated that he will be the happiest if Shivakumar becomes the chief minister of Karnataka. This came after DK Suresh met Kharge at his office in New Delhi.

'I won't backstab or blackmail'

While leaving his home state, DK Shivakumar asserted, "Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail." He went on to add that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is his role model.

Lingayat Seer demands for Karnataka DyCM post

After Waqf Board's demand, the Lingayat seer Vachanananda Swamiji, pontiff of the Harihara Mutt, demanded for the Deputy CM post in Karnataka. In reasoning, he said, "If you look at the Congress party, they have given a lot of tickets and out of 54, there are 34 MLAs selected and this time especially lots of Lingayats voted to Congress party. So after many years, Congress has got such a huge mandate because of the Lingayat vote bank."

"When Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi came to Congress, Lingayats moved to Congress this time. Now there are 34 MLAs in Congress, last three years when it comes to the Chief Minister candidate, the Congress projected only two persons, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. So it is not the right time to ask for a Chief Minister's post, but it can be asked for a Deputy CM post and five good portfolios for the Lingayat MLAs," he added.

G Parameshwara jumps in CM race

A third claimant has entered the contest to become the next Karnataka CM. Congress heavyweight, G Parameshwara's supporters staged a protest on Tuesday demanding the CM post for their leader. Parameshwara mentioned that he was ready to take up the responsibility if the party's high command asked him to run the government.

"If the high command decides and asks me to run the government, I'm ready to take up the responsibility. I have faith in the party's high command. I have certain principles. I can also take about 50 legislators and do the shouting, but for me the discipline of the party is important. If people like us don't follow things, there won't be any discipline in the party. I have said that if the high command gives me the responsibility, I will take it up," he added.

Amid a tussle for Karnataka's top post, no final decision has been taken yet by the Congress party's top brass. According to sources, Kharge has met all the stakeholders and his final decision will be announced after consultation with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.