Siddaramaiah, who is all set to become Karnataka Chief Minister for the second time, arrived at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday after spending two days in the national capital. Notably, while Siddaramaiah was announced as the Chief Minister of Karnataka by the Congress party on the early hours of Thursday morning, his challenger DK Shivakumar had to settle for the post of his deputy.

Soon after Siddaramaiah arrived in Bengaluru after being announced as the Karnataka CM, his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him. The workers of the Congress party were seen dancing and shouting slogans to greet their new Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah’s supporters were also seen dancing on music beats to celebrate the arrival of the CM-designate in Bengaluru back.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar, who will play the role of Siddaramaiah’s deputy, was also welcomed with a lot of excitement by his supporters.

Siddaramaiah next Karnataka CM, Shivakumar to be his deputy

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has again been chosen by the party to represent its government in Karnataka for the second time, while the state congress chief DK Shivakumar had to settle for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. According to the sources, no assurance has been given to Shivakumar on changing the Chief Minister as part of its 50:50 power formula.

Notably, the leaders are likely to take oaths for the post of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, May 20. According to the sources, the Congress party has invited its top Opposition leaders to the event for a show of strength.

According to sources, Karnataka Congress has extended invitations to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Apart from the Gandhi family leaders, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has also received an invitation to attend the swearing ceremony of the Karnataka CM. Interestingly, no invitation has been extended to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and BSP chief Mayawati.