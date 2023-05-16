Karnataka CM Race Heats Up, DK Shivakumar Meets Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge In Delhi

As the Congress high command brainstorms on choosing the Karnataka CM name, state party president DK Shivakumar has reached Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. His meeting with the Congress president comes ahead of Congress’ crucial announcement on who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Republic has accessed the first picture of Mallikarjun Kharge and DK Shivakumar meeting.

DK Shivakumar was scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Monday; but postponed his plans citing health issues. Siddaramaiah on the other hand landed in Delhi on Monday.