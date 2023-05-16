Karnataka Tussle LIVE | No Decision On Karnataka CM Yet, Congress Confusion Continues

Quick links:
PTI
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, while leaving from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, said, "There was no meeting. These were courtesy calls. Both (DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) met the national president, discussed everything that happened in the election and gave him feedback. Consultations are still on at the national level. These will continue tomorrow. As soon as a decision is made, we will tell you."
#WATCH | #KarnatakaCMRace | Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, while leaving from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, says, "There was no meeting. These were courtesy calls. Both (DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) met the national president, discussed everything that happened… pic.twitter.com/PHck4xUgup— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived at the residence of the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, in Delhi. His visit came after he met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
#WATCH | Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at the residence of the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/45qJzTBqxF— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
According to Republic's sources, the decision on the next Karnataka Chief Minister will not to be taken on Tuesay, May 16, and can take a few more days. The party has yet not reached a conclusion yet as DK Shivakumar is not convinced by the party's decision.
According to ANI sources, no final decision has been taken by the Congress party on the Chief Minister's post.
"Congress President has met all the stakeholders. Now the final decision will be taken by him in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The announcement can be delayed until tomorrow and announcement can be made in Bengaluru itself," sources added.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds talks with Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress party is yet to decide Chief Minister for Karnataka.
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reached party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
According to sources, during a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar was presented with multiple options if the Chief Minister's post goes to Siddaramaiah.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge shortly in New Delhi. He is en route to Kharge's residence.
DK Shivakumar holds talks with Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress party is yet to decide Chief Minister for Karnataka.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar has reached party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
On the new Karnataka Chief Minister, Congress leader KH Muniyappa said, "Both the leaders (DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) are important and none of them can be left behind. It is for the AICC to decide what kind of arrangement they make for them."
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal arrives at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence as uncertainty over Karnataka Chief Minister continues.
DK Shivkumar on Tuesday met Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala before meeting the party president M Mallikarjun Kharge.
While leaving for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, DK Shivakumar said, "My mother is my party. We have built this party."
As the uncertainty over Karnataka Chief Minister grows, both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah will meet the party president M Mallikarjun Kharge.
Shivakumar is expected to meet Kharge around 5- 5:30 pm, according to sources.
Amid the ongoing tussle over the selection of next karnataka Chief Minister, supporters of Congress leader G Parameshwara staged a protest demanding CM post for him.
Tumakuru, Karnataka | Supporters of Congress leader G Parameshwara staged a protest demanding CM post for him. pic.twitter.com/cjdpEFqQvf— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
Rahul Gandhi meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence regarding government formation in Karnataka.
As suspense continues to grow over the appointment of the next Karnataka CM, sources have suggested that DK Shivakumar will meet Kharge shortly.
"Congress president will take a decision based on the observers' report. There is no delay, we are following the process," says Congress leader BK Hariprasad on the decision on Karnataka CM.
#WATCH | "Congress president will take a decision based on the observers' report. There is no delay, we are following the process," says Congress leader BK Hariprasad on the decision on Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/orXmk4IOoB— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
As the Congress top brass meeting is underway, DK Shivakumar landed at IGI Airport, New Delhi, and from here he will be heading to Kharge's meeting, said sources.
'I trust my high command's decision and Sonia Gandhi is our role model,' said KPCC president DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi.
As the core leadership of the Congress party continues to remain indecisive over the appointment of the next Karnataka CM, the Waqf Board on Monday (May 15) demanded Zameer Ahmed, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
During an interaction with the media, Waqf Board Chief Shafi Sadi said that the Muslim community was a major factor that helped Congress register its thumping majority in at least 72 constituencies and now is the time for the Congress party to return. "The Congress won because of the Muslims, and now is the time that we should get something in return," he said, adding that the Muslim community wants a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister and five ministers with good portfolios to be appointed in the Karnataka Cabinet.
Kannadigas have given a clear edge to the Congress party in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 with the party winning 135 seats out of 224. The results have brought immense satisfaction to the party's top brass but the biggest challenge is to decide on the next Karnataka Chief Minister face, in which heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the front runners.
The loyalty of DK Shivakumar to the Congress party has remained constant for over three decades and it makes his supporters believe that their leader has every right to claim Karnataka's top post. Unlike Siddaramaiah who joined the Congress party in 2006 after his exit from the JD(S), Shivakumar has remained as flag bearer of the Congress since his youth days.
"I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," said Karnataka Cong president DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi on Monday. Shivakumar, however, maintained silence over the name of deputy cm of Karnataka.
Amid the ongoing Karnataka CM chair tussle, it has come to fore that DK Shivakumar will meet Sonia Gandhi in person. The two leaders are likely to discuss further developments over the appointment of the next Karnataka Chief Minister, with Siddaramaiah already in the race.
"Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," said Karnataka Cong president DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi.
KPCC President DK Shivakumar will leave for Delhi shortly to meet Congress' high command on the appointment of the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Notably, DKS and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief minister's post, were called by Congress the central leadership to Delhi for discussions. However, Shivakumar on Monday evening cancelled his visit to the national capital citing health issues, fuelling speculations that all is not well in the party. Notably, Siddaramaiah is in Delhi since Monday.
Congress party's central observers, who were deployed in Karnataka to oversee the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, have submitted their report to the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. According to sources, the party chief will now consult the UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi before announcing the name for the next Karnataka CM post. The name is likely to come out today, sources said.