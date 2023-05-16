Last Updated:

Karnataka Tussle LIVE | No Decision On Karnataka CM Yet, Congress Confusion Continues

Amid the ongoing tussle over the selection of the next Karnataka CM, DK Shivkumar wished his colleague Siddharamaiah "best wishes" on Monday.

23:42 IST, May 16th 2023
Consultations are still on at the national level: Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, while leaving from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, said, "There was no meeting. These were courtesy calls. Both (DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) met the national president, discussed everything that happened in the election and gave him feedback. Consultations are still on at the national level. These will continue tomorrow. As soon as a decision is made, we will tell you."

21:16 IST, May 16th 2023
After Kharge, Siddaramaiah arrives at residence of KC Venugopal

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived at the residence of the party's general secretary KC Venugopal, in Delhi. His visit came after he met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. 

19:38 IST, May 16th 2023
Decision on next Karnataka CM not finalised yet, can take few more days: Sources

According to Republic's sources, the decision on the next Karnataka Chief Minister will not to be taken on Tuesay, May 16, and can take a few more days. The party has yet not reached a conclusion yet as DK Shivakumar is not convinced by the party's decision. 

18:52 IST, May 16th 2023
Congress still unsure on CM's post, decision likely tomorrow: Sources

According to ANI sources, no final decision has been taken by the Congress party on the Chief Minister's post. 

"Congress President has met all the stakeholders. Now the final decision will be taken by him in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The announcement can be delayed until tomorrow and announcement can be made in Bengaluru itself,"  sources added.

18:38 IST, May 16th 2023
Siddaramaiah holds talks with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holds talks with Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress party is yet to decide Chief Minister for Karnataka.

 

18:21 IST, May 16th 2023
Siddaramaiah arrives at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reached party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

18:12 IST, May 16th 2023
Congress may give Shivakumar options: DK Shivakumar

According to sources, during a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar was presented with multiple options if the Chief Minister's post goes to Siddaramaiah.

18:06 IST, May 16th 2023
Siddaramaiah to meet Mallikarjun Kharge shortly

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge shortly in New Delhi. He is en route to Kharge's residence.

17:34 IST, May 16th 2023
DK Shivakumar holds talks with Mallikarjun Kharge

DK Shivakumar holds talks with Mallikarjun Kharge as the Congress party is yet to decide Chief Minister for Karnataka.

 

17:17 IST, May 16th 2023
DK Shivakumar arrives at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar has reached party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

17:13 IST, May 16th 2023
'Both DK Shivakumar & Siddaramaiah important': Congress leader KH Muniyappa

On the new Karnataka Chief Minister, Congress leader KH Muniyappa said, "Both the leaders (DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) are important and none of them can be left behind. It is for the AICC to decide what kind of arrangement they make for them."

17:05 IST, May 16th 2023
KC Venugopal arrives at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal arrives at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.

16:44 IST, May 16th 2023
KC Venugopal arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence as uncertainty over Karnataka Chief Minister continues.

16:44 IST, May 16th 2023
DK Shivakumar meets Surjewala before meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge

DK Shivkumar on Tuesday met Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala before meeting the party president M Mallikarjun Kharge.

 

16:27 IST, May 16th 2023
'My mother is my party': DK Shivakumar

While leaving for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, DK Shivakumar said, "My mother is my party. We have built this party."

15:41 IST, May 16th 2023
DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to meet Kharge

As the uncertainty over Karnataka Chief Minister grows, both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah will meet the party president M Mallikarjun Kharge.

Shivakumar is expected to meet Kharge around 5- 5:30 pm, according to sources.

14:47 IST, May 16th 2023
Karnataka CM Tussle: Demand for Muslim Deputy CM escalates

 

 

14:37 IST, May 16th 2023
G Parameshwara supporters stage protest demanding CM post for him

Amid the ongoing tussle over the selection of next karnataka Chief Minister, supporters of Congress leader G Parameshwara staged a protest demanding CM post for him.

 

14:21 IST, May 16th 2023
Rahul Gandhi meets Kharge at his residence

 

Rahul Gandhi meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence regarding government formation in Karnataka.

14:03 IST, May 16th 2023
DKS to meet Kharge shortly

As suspense continues to grow over the appointment of the next Karnataka CM, sources have suggested that DK Shivakumar will meet Kharge shortly.

13:41 IST, May 16th 2023
There is no delay in deciding next Karnataka CM: Congress leader BK Hariprasad

"Congress president will take a decision based on the observers' report. There is no delay, we are following the process," says Congress leader BK Hariprasad on the decision on Karnataka CM. 

13:18 IST, May 16th 2023
DKS arrives at New Delhi airport, key meeting underway at Kharge's house

As the Congress top brass meeting is underway, DK Shivakumar landed at IGI Airport, New Delhi, and from here he will be heading to Kharge's meeting, said sources.

 

11:31 IST, May 16th 2023
I trust my high command's decision: DK Shivakumar on Karnataka CM tussle

 

'I trust my high command's decision and Sonia Gandhi is our role model,' said KPCC president DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi. 

11:21 IST, May 16th 2023
Waqf Board demands Muslim Deputy CM for Karnataka

As the core leadership of the Congress party continues to remain indecisive over the appointment of the next Karnataka CM, the Waqf Board on Monday (May 15) demanded Zameer Ahmed, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

During an interaction with the media, Waqf Board Chief Shafi Sadi said that the Muslim community was a major factor that helped Congress register its thumping majority in at least 72 constituencies and now is the time for the Congress party to return. "The Congress won because of the Muslims, and now is the time that we should get something in return," he said, adding that the Muslim community wants a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister and five ministers with good portfolios to be appointed in the Karnataka Cabinet.

11:17 IST, May 16th 2023
What upholds DK Shivakumar's claim to Karnataka CM post? Everything you need to know

Kannadigas have given a clear edge to the Congress party in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 with the party winning 135 seats out of 224. The results have brought immense satisfaction to the party's top brass but the biggest challenge is to decide on the next Karnataka Chief Minister face, in which heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the front runners. 

The loyalty of DK Shivakumar to the Congress party has remained constant for over three decades and it makes his supporters believe that their leader has every right to claim Karnataka's top post. Unlike Siddaramaiah who joined the Congress party in 2006 after his exit from the JD(S), Shivakumar has remained as flag bearer of the Congress since his youth days. 

11:17 IST, May 16th 2023
DKS maintains silence over Karnataka Deputy CM name

"I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," said Karnataka Cong president DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi on Monday. Shivakumar, however, maintained silence over the name of deputy cm of Karnataka.

 

10:59 IST, May 16th 2023
DKS to meet Sonia Gandhi in person

Amid the ongoing Karnataka CM chair tussle, it has come to fore that DK Shivakumar will meet Sonia Gandhi in person. The two leaders are likely to discuss further developments over the appointment of the next Karnataka Chief Minister, with Siddaramaiah already in the race.

09:19 IST, May 16th 2023
'Won't backstab and blackmail,' says DKS as he leaves for Delhi to meet party high command

"Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," said Karnataka Cong president DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi.

09:05 IST, May 16th 2023
Shivakumar to leave for Delhi shortly

KPCC President DK Shivakumar will leave for Delhi shortly to meet Congress' high command on the appointment of the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Notably, DKS and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief minister's post, were called by Congress the central leadership to Delhi for discussions. However, Shivakumar on Monday evening cancelled his visit to the national capital citing health issues, fuelling speculations that all is not well in the party. Notably, Siddaramaiah is in Delhi since Monday.

08:44 IST, May 16th 2023
Karnataka CM name announcement likely today

Congress party's central observers, who were deployed in Karnataka to oversee the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, have submitted their report to the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. According to sources, the party chief will now consult the UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi before announcing the name for the next Karnataka CM post. The name is likely to come out today, sources said.

