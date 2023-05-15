Karnataka CM 'Thriller': DKS Meets Observers Before They Leave For Crucial Delhi Meet

As suspense continues to build over the selection of the new Karnataka Chief Minister, with Congress still indecisive between Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar, the latter met Congress state observers in the Bengaluru hotel before they left for Delhi. Shivakumar who turned 61 as he celebrates his birthday today said he will not go to Delhi and now it is up to the party's central leadership to decide who will be the next CM.

During a media interaction, DK Shivkumar said, "My party's high command will take the decision. I have not decided to go to Delhi,' says KPCC chief DK Shivakumar while speaking to the media as suspense continues over the next Karnataka CM’s name. Today I have a lot of people coming from all over the state. Today is my birthday, so there are some rituals that I will have to perform. Now, I don't know who will be the new Chief Minister; whatever job I had to do, I have done. Now, the party will decide.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah will be leaving by a special flight from HAL at 1 PM. Sources have confirmed that he will head to New Delhi at 3.45 PM and meet AICC leaders today.

Congress appoints three observers to decide the next Karnataka CM

On Sunday, the grand old party appointed three central observers, which include senior leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, party general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have been asked by Congress' key meeting that is scheduled to take place today at 5.30 in Delhi.

Is Congress divided over the selection of the next Karnataka CM?

After the Congress' massive victory in Karnataka, the grand old party is still indecisive on the selection of the next chief minister. Sources have said that there is internal confusion within the core leadership of the Congress party, including within the Gandhi family. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra are not on the same page on who should take over as chief minister of Karnataka -- with Rahul supposedly weighing in in favour of Siddaramaiah and Priyanka favouring DK Shivakumar.

DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have both been very public about their aspiration of becoming chief minister. While Siddaramaiah, who has already served as Karnataka CM, has said that he will be retiring from electoral politics in the next five years, DK Shivakumar has been one of the key figures behind the Karnataka Congress' resurgence.